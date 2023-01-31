This past weekend, Mayor Tim Kelly honored outgoing Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) CEO Jeremy Alumbaugh by presenting him with a key to the city.
Kelly expressed his appreciation for Alumbaugh's years of service to the club and wished him all the best in the years to come.
In a release regarding his departure, Alumbaugh expressed his love for the city, the club, and its people. He went on to thank Kelly, the Chattahooligans, staff members, and the late Olivier LeMaitre for their part in making his experience in Chattanooga so special. Alumbaugh ended his statement with a reflection on the future of CFC, "The best is yet to come for CFC.”