Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger's Office submitted his last budget proposal on Wednesday.
It was twenty days early and is his twelfth and final budget for the county.
The budget is $881.2 million dollars. It includes no tax increases and will be voted on by the county commission on June 29th.
"We've always been committed to try to get it in on June 1st to give the commission ample time to study it and see if there are any changes that they'd like to see us make and to be able to get it passed before July 1st...that's the fiscal year...the beginning so we like to get started on time," Mayor Coppinger said.
Education and public safety are the main focus of this plan.
"As you work through it you can tell that close to 80 percent of the budget is either involved in public safety or public education I think that's a good spend of the taxpayer's dollars," He said.
Other allotted funds will go towards corrections, employee compensation, and paramedic recruitment.
"This budget is the 881.2 million dollars. Separate from that is the money that we received from the American Rescue Plan which we've gotten half of it...we should be getting the rest of it this week which is 74.1 million dollars. We're able to use that money separately from this budget to plug in big capital project items that we needed," He said.
A broadband increase and several sewer projects will be at the center of the big capital projects.
Mayor Coppinger says he's excited about this budget and the county will be able to do so much without a tax increase.
"I think going forward I certainly wish the next mayor the best of luck and um, during the transition period, I'll be as little or as much help as they ask for," He said.