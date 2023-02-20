Mayfield Elementary School has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to host a “Paint the Plow” event.
This is the second school in Tennessee to have this opportunity. The event was created to bring art and education together to teach the students about winter weather events, the different jobs needed, and the equipment used to keep us safe during the winter months.
The students, with help from their art teacher Mary Ann Poplin, worked diligently to create a masterpiece on a TDOT snow plow. Students from kindergarten to fifth grade were able to put their own artistic touch on the plow.
TDOT and Mayfield Elementary School have both enjoyed the collaboration, as it provides a great opportunity to teach the students about winter safety and to have a snow plow that is decked out to represent the school in the winter weather.