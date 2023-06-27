Mayfield Creamery celebrates 100 years with free ice cream for fans

East Tennessee's much-loved ice cream, Mayfield, is celebrating its 100th birthday this Thursday, June 29, and it's giving the gift of free ice cream scoops to area ice cream fans.
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mayfield will be giving away free scoops of its Birthday Cake ice cream at the Mayfield Visitor Center located at 4 Mayfield Ln., Athens, TN 37303. Other activities include face painting and photos with their mascot Maggie.
"Over the past 100 years, Mayfield Creamery has been dedicated to celebrating life’s big and small moments, delighting ice cream lovers with our delicious and indulgent flavors," says Mary Williams, general manager at Mayfield Dairy Farms. "On this milestone birthday, we wanted to give back and show our appreciation to devoted fans."
The Mayfield Visitor Center is also open for plant tours, available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
So, don't miss out this Thursday and treat yourself to a free scoop to celebrate Mayfield Creamery's anniversary.