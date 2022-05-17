During a stroke, the average person can lose around two-million brain cells per minute.
The outcome of a stoke is better when a patient is cared for during the first four hours of the stroke's onset.
Erlanger's acronym to identify signs of a stroke is "BE FAST":
B – balance loss, dizziness, or lack of coordination
E – Eyes, loss of vision, blurred vision especially in one eye, or double vision
F – Facial drooping
A – Arm Weakness
S – Speech, difficulty speaking or understanding speech
T – Time to call 911 for someone showing these symptoms.
Erlanger says other stroke symptoms may include weakness, numbness or tingling in the face arm and or leg especially on one side of the body; and sudden severe or explosive headache.