May 9 marks #NationalFentanylAwarenessDay, aimed to amplify nationwide efforts to increase awareness and decrease demand for fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid that continues to drive the overdose epidemic.
According to dea.gov, fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide, and other accidents.
Some of these deaths were attributed to fentanyl mixed with other illicit drugs like cocaine, meth, and heroin, with many users unaware they were taking fentanyl.
According to the CDC, 107,375 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and poisonings in the 12 months ending in January 2022, with 67 percent of those deaths involving opioids like fentanyl.
Only two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.