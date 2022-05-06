Country music superstar Kane Brown's biggest concert ever is Saturday night in his hometown of Chattanooga, and he is receiving a warm welcome not just from fans, but elected officials who had a recognition event for him at Finley Stadium on Friday. He was honored for his accomplishments and May 7th was declared Kane Brown Day- the day of his concert for his Blessed and Free Tour.
Brown told Local 3 news he had been invited to Chattanooga before, but wasn't ready until now when he can have the show at the capacity he wanted it to be.
He made the comeback to Chattanooga for the first stop of his Blessed & Free tour to show his appreciation for where he came from.
"I had my hardest times here in Chattanooga, had my best times here in Chattanooga, it just made me the man I am today," said Brown.
Elected officials managed to recognize him ahead of his tour, to show him the value of his accomplishments. Proclamations were read by Representative Yusuf Hakeem, County Mayor Jim Coppinger, and City Mayor Tim Kelly on the superstar's behalf.
Mayor Tim Kelly gave Brown the key to the city, the first he said he has awarded since taking office. "I think it's cool I think I got two other keys from different cities that I have no part of. So it's good I have one from here," Brown said with a smile.
Mayor Tim Kelly said Brown has deep rooted values that stem from the city, and his effort to come back does not go unnoticed.
"Chattanooga has immense local pride and so I think that what it says is that he values our hometown values," said Mayor Tim Kelly. The Mayor said he plans to name a street after Brown: "Honorary Kane Brown Parkway."
Kane Brown was honored and has committed to showing his love to the community by making himself accessible to those in the area.
"Everybody always wants to come to a show but they can't get away so it's cool to bring it back home," he said.
The elected officials who honored him hope this recognition will inspire others to pursue their dreams like Brown.
"Kane has the opportunity to be that role model, that says I am willing to come back home. I am willing to be a part of this community, just because I made it doesn't mean I am above it," said Tennessee Representative Yusuf Hakeem.
Channel 3 asked Brown the importance of what it means to give back to others who look up to him and he said, "It means the world to me."
"We are really proud of what he has done, and proud that he is going to come home tomorrow night and share that with the people," said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.
"This is the first of hopefully many," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
The concert is exciting for the community, because to some music and talent brings people together.
"I got to hang out with a lot of my friends and a lot of them said we love when you come back because we don't get to see each other at all and when you come back everybody comes together," said Brown.
Local 3 News will be covering his concert tomorrow at Finley Stadium so stay with us for the latest details.