Hamilton County Democratic Mayoral Candidate Matt Adams is calling for the release of documents pertaining to the relationship between Republican Mayoral Candidate Weston Wamp and the Chattanooga Lookouts.
Wamp was a former minority owner of the Lookouts, who has said he sold his shares several years ago.
According to a recent report in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Lookouts managing owner Jason Freier said that Wamp "aggressively pursued an employment arrangement with the Chattanooga Lookouts" from August 2014 until early 2015.
Matt Adams released this statement Friday evening:
"We have an opportunity to invest in our community in a way that we have not seen in many many years. The development of the Wheland Foundry site will bring revenue into our community that we otherwise would not see. In fact the site is currently only contributing roughly $20,000 to the county annually.
While I believe that there are details that need to be fleshed out they are not hindrances to the basic notion that developing this site will help our county. My investment in this project is one of a resident that understands the need for economic development and the benefits it brings to all residents.
There has been a lot of talk about transparency in the race for County Mayor, especially since we will see one of the largest transitions in county elected leadership in decades. Hardball Capital, the parent company of the Chattanooga Lookouts, had several communications between Weston Wamp and management of the Lookouts allegedly pertaining to Weston Wamp heading the stadium project. I believe that it is in the interest of transparency for these documents to be released to the public immediately. As we are less than two weeks away from electing a new County Mayor, the public deserves to know the stakes at play."