Hamilton County residents got their hands dirty this weekend, during the Master Your Garden Expo.
The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County is a volunteer organization that helps homeowners and the community with any and all aspects of gardening. Carol Matthews said for almost a decade, the organization has hosted the Master Your Garden Expo at Camp Jordan.
"We bring a lot of very qualified vendors with just natural related and garden plants and other things and we bring that to the Chattanooga people," said organization member Carol Matthews.
The expo brings together a wide-range of exhibits, demonstrations and education activities. As you walk through, it feels like you're in a mystical garden. From hanging plants to Bonsai trees and even stone statues of animals.
"We have a lady here with chickens to tell you if you live where you can have chickens, we have compost gardening, we have lady who does strawberry, she's a certified straw bell garden teacher," said Matthews.
The 2-day expo draws in crowds every year. On Saturday they had over a thousand people walk through. Matthews said people come as far as a hundred miles away.
The expo isn't just for the experienced gardeners. It's for anyone who has an interest in nature and to even create future gardeners. Money raised from the ticket sales will fund student scholarships and local community garden projects.
"It goes to a student that is a junior or a senior in a university or college in Tennessee that has an agricultural program and we've been able to give up to 2-thousand dollars a piece."
Matthews says it might not seem like it, but gardening plays an important role in our community.
"Without gardening, you're not going to eat, for one thing. If you make a little bit of a difference in your yard and your neighbor does, eventually we have the beautiful Chattanooga that we have."