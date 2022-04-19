After more than two years, masks are no longer needed on public transportation.
Chattanoogan Troy Pickett and his son were on a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles when the flight attendant announced that the federal mask mandate for public transportation was lifted.
“And so everybody cheered on the airplane and then they made a big thing about it. He counted down three, two, one everybody pealed their mask off and it was a lot of cheering and everybody was really happy,” Pickett said.
Pickett said some people decided to keep theirs on, but it was great to see everyone smiling faces.
“It's another step towards normalcy to me. I hope that is what everybody thinks, I mean it is just one more step towards everything being back to normal,” Pickett said.
Jacob Smallman agrees with Pickett on the mask mandate being lifted.
Smallman is headed back to New York to spend some time with family.
“It is going to be a big relief. I will not fill as suffocated in my own little area, so I am going to be pretty happy about that,” Smallman said.
While most are excited about the mask lift, Dr. Mark Anderson with CHI Memorial does not believe the decision was the right one.
“I think the decision would have been made better by people who understand the science like infectious disease epidemiologists, like the CDC and base it on infection levels instead of a political, legal thing,” Dr. Anderson said.
Dr. Anderson said there are some groups that should highly consider wearing masks while traveling on public transportation.
“The elderly, people who are immune suppressed who did not respond very well to the vaccine should wear a mask while flying for their own protection. Especially now since everyone will not be wearing a mask,” Dr. Anderson said
He suggests that cancer chemotherapy patients and transplant patients are some of the individuals who should avoid flying altogether.