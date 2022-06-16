Mary's Bar and Grill has been shut down after the Chattanooga beer board found the owners guilty of a violation. This is in connection to the June 5th shooting on McCallie avenue where 3 people died and 14 others were shot It happened right outside Mary's Bar and Grill.
Chattanooga Police Sergeant Jason Wood presented the violations against Mary's Bar and Grill to the Chattanooga Beer Board. He said on the night of June 5, when 17 people were shot and three died, the operation permit was expired, they didn't have any security on site, no one made a call to law enforcement from the establishment, and Mary's beer license had been expired since December 31, 2021.
The owners, Willie Gholston and Demetrius Wilson came to the meeting to defend their establishment.
"You endangered, by what you've done," Chattanooga Beer and Wrecker Board Chairperson Bill Glascock said.
"We didn't endanger," Gholston said.
"Yes you have, sir. You have been accused of operating a disorderly place, okay?" Glascock said.
"Yes sir," Gholston said.
"You go ahead, I'm going to try to calm down and let you give us a reason why we should let you continue to sell beer, go ahead," Glascock said.
Gholston said the crowd wasn't from their bar.
"This crowd from somewhere else," Gholston said.
He said only about 90 people were inside his bar that night and they had security at the door and roaming the place.
"We had nothing to do with that crowd that built up on the outside," Gholston said.
"So you're saying you're just guilt free is what you're saying?" Glascock asked.
"Yes sir, I am, we are guilt free," Gholston said.
When the co-owner, Demetrius Wilson, tried to explain she did call the non-emergency number before the shootings occurred that night, the beer board room erupted.
Gholston presented a renewed license to the board. Records showed it was requested on June 10, 2022 and issued June 15, 2022, just days after the shootings.
"So you were operating without a license at the time?" Glascock asked.
"We didn't know that it wasn't active," Gholston said.
As a result, the beer board found Mary's Bar and Grill guilty of use of premises not authorized by permit. The four other violations presented were dismissed.
Mary's Bar and Grill will be suspended June 24th through June 26, 2022 and all employees must complete beer training within 60 days.