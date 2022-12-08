The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund has launched a new way to accept applications from students.
"Our scholarship process has changed some this year we moved to an online platform. Which we think will expedite things for the students and make it easier for us to score," Cindy Pare, coordinator of the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund said.
Since its inception, the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund has provided more than $1-million to children of breast cancer patients.
It was all inspired by the beloved local news anchor MaryEllen Locher who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2005.
"Her goal was to help families meet their emotional needs by providing college scholarships to the children of breast cancer patients," Pare said.
Applicants are scored on their essay, resume, and list of accomplishments.
Although grades are important, one's full story will get a candidate one step closer to receiving the funds.
"What we are looking for is a compelling story and just a well-rounded person. We don't look for grades so much because we know that if your parent is diagnosed when you're in high school, we can look at the transcript and see a dip," she said.
Twenty-eight students representing 18 area high schools were winners during the last school year.
"Our scholarships are limited to applicants within a 50 miles radius of Chattanooga. All of our funds are raised locally so we consider all of our applicants from Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia," Pare said.
The scholarships range from one to three thousand dollars. Applications will be accepted until February 17, and guidance counselors can help assist with the process.
A link to apply can be found here.