Voters in East Chattanooga are choosing their new city council member.
They're choosing between incumbent Councilwoman Marvene Noel and local activist Marie Mott.
They're looking to be elected to their own term after former Councilman Anthony Byrd resigned from the seat to become a city court clerk. Noel was appointed to that seat last year.
"What I want to do is put power back to into the hands of the people," said Mott. "And now rubber stamp agendas for the mayor."
Both candidates are running on more affordable housing and curbing crime.
They also said they want to bring the work they've done in the community to city council.
"I have been there, I have done it," said Noel. "And I have delivered, not just spew the rhetoric."
The candidates have very different approaches. Mott calls herself a reform candidate ready to take on the so-called "establishment."
"Change is controversial," Mott said. "If everybody advocated for change, then we would see it."
Noel, on the other hand, boasts her experience on city council, though short in length so far.
"I've been on the council for a short period of time, and have gotten a lot of things done, even in that short length of time," Noel said.
Mott has a long and complicated reputation in Chattanooga. In the summer of 2020, she was one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter protests. She still faces several charges for her alleged actions.
Over the weekend, Mott was also involved in a traffic stop where she accused officers of racial profiling. Officers said they pulled her over because her headlight was out, but Mott claimed it was because she was a black woman.
She refused to elaborate further about what happened when Local 3 News asked her about the incident Thursday.
"How is is that the black community is 29% of the population, but we make up almost half of the arrests in the city?" said Mott. "That is over-policing. That is racial profiling."
When we asked her about her opponent's history, Noel said she prefers to focus on building relationships to accomplish her goals.
"You can catch more bees with home than you can with vinegar," she said. "You have to be able to work with whomever and you have to be able to agree to disagree in order to get done what you need done for your district."
Both candidates are pushing to set the agenda for East Chattanooga and become the face for the area.
"I'm here to represent a reverence of the past, but a respect for the future," Mott said. "To show everybody that we're going to be the wave of the future for district 8."
Polls close at 7 p.m. You can find your polling location here.