“We now have the Housing Action Plan that’s going to give us the policies and tools to address those needs,” says Nicole Heyman, Chattanooga’s Chief Housing Officer. “And with today’s presentation, the market value analysis, we’ll understand where we need to make our investments and why.”
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's administration unveiled a Housing Action Plan at the end of last month, recommending policies to improve the city's housing market.
Mayor Kelly has said without change,7,000 working families won't be able to afford to live in the city by 2030.
“Chattanooga has faced a sizable deficit of affordable housing units for years," Kelly previously said. “Our recent market analysis shows that without additional action, Chattanooga could see a deficit of 7,000 affordable housing units by 2030. That means 7,000 working families – our teachers, police officers, firefighters, or folks in the hospitality industry – simply won’t be able to afford to live in our city, and that is flatly unacceptable. This is why we must have a robust Housing Action Plan.”
Heyman says the Reinvestment Fund's market value analysis will help focus their efforts.
"What we learned is what the characteristics of the various markets and submarkets of Chattanooga are,” says Ira Goldstein, President of Policy Solutions at Reinvestment Fund. “We identified the areas that are very strong economically and where they are in the city."
He says purple areas have high home values and low levels of financial distress. Blue areas have more affordable home prices and a mix of owner and renter neighborhoods. Yellow areas have below-average home prices, modest home-ownership rates, and the second greatest share of subsidized renters. Orange areas have lowest housing prices, low levels of development, and high rates of financial stress.
Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod says the map gave her hope for the future, but says her district shows systemic dis-investment in the community.
Coonrod hopes...
“That we will begin to implement the necessary policies and changes that need to happen so that we can see some different colors on the map so we can see a ‘One Chattanooga’ frame where everybody is thriving," she says.
The analysis show disparities between race.
Kelly's administration lists these findings as key data points:
- 75% of permitted new housing units have been built in the strongest markets since 2018
- New, multi-family units are concentrated in the strongest markets
- 66% of white, non-hispanic residents live in the strongest three markets
- 64% of black, non-hispanic residents live in the weakest four markets
- Identified positive rates of integration between the middle markets
- Identified areas with rapid increases in resident displacement risk ratios
Heyman says they now know what areas need more support.