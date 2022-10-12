cfd gas leak on market st

Parts of Market Street in downtown Chattanooga shut down due to a gas leak Wednesday evening.

The Chattanooga Fire Department as well as a gas company responded to a gas leak on 1715 Market Street, which has closed the road from 7-8th Street.

Authorities say there are no evacuations at this time and crews are monitoring the inside of the building. 

