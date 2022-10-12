Parts of Market Street in downtown Chattanooga shut down due to a gas leak Wednesday evening.
The Chattanooga Fire Department as well as a gas company responded to a gas leak on 1715 Market Street, which has closed the road from 7-8th Street.
The CFD is on the scene of a gas leak at 1715 Market Street. Market Street is shut down from 7-8th Street. No evacuations at this time. Crews are monitoring inside the buildings. Gas company is responding. pic.twitter.com/Uxg3befoWy— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) October 12, 2022
Authorities say there are no evacuations at this time and crews are monitoring the inside of the building.
