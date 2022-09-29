U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage on grounds their relationship is "irretrievably broken," according to filings made Wednesday in Floyd County, Georgia, Superior Court.
In a separate filing, Perry Greene asked the court to seal divorce proceeding documents. The filing states it is "because the parties' significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public's minuscule interest in access to said documents."
Perry Greene's filing also said both the divorce "petition and future pleadings, testimony and evidence are anticipated to contain confidential and sensitive information regarding the parties." It adds, the "petitioner is concerned the public's access to confidential and sensitive information will negatively impact the parties' interests."
