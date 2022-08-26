U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has been "swatted" twice in two days, Rome (GA) Police confirm. Swatting is when a person calls police with false information to send armed officers to a home or business.

Police told Local 3 News they suspected it was a false 911 call because they were directed to the Congresswoman's home for the second day in a row – but had to send officers to make sure.

They said swatting is a serious crime and are pursuing criminal charges.

Police reports show the first call was made early morning Wednesday and then another Thursday morning.

We obtained the 911 calls from Rome/Floyd County Emergency 911 Center.

"I am actually from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline," the voice told the dispatcher, "He has stated that he had came out as transgender to their family and their family was angry with them, so they took their gun and shot their family members and were planning to shoot themselves."

That was what was heard from the call that came in Thursday regarding a shooting at Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's home.

Police rushed to respond at around 3am, knocking on Representative Greene's door.

"I was sound asleep again, totally sound asleep. I was first startled because I didn't think this could be somebody bad coming to my house," said Representative Greene.

Police determined it was a false police report and the call came through an internet chat platform masquerading as a "suicide prevention lifeline."

It was the second time the congresswoman has been "swatted."

"We suspected it to be swatting, but it's a serious call so we have to respond and verify that they are okay," said Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett.

"The real terrifying thing is that people are willing to not only try to get me killed but also abuse our police and our police resources," said Representative Greene.

Police said they used about 50 percent of their resources on Wednesday for the first swatting incident and 30 percent on Thursday, which could be dangerous for those dealing with real emergencies.

"Anytime we have to send resources to a false report of crime or swatting call, then that leaves other areas of the city unattended at the time," said Assistant Police Chief Burnett.

The first call Wednesday was also obtained by Local 3 News to the 911 call center.

"Reported that their boyfriend had come to the home and that they shot him five times and that he was currently in the bathtub," the voice told the 911 operator on Wednesday.

Police said the caller called back after to say they were upset with Representative Greene's view against gender affirming care for people under 18.

The congresswoman introduced a bill last week that made it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to transgender youth.

Gender affirming health care consists of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical intervention.

“It is child abuse- kids need to be left alone, they need to allowed to grow up before they make such permanent real decisions that you can’t undo," said Representative Greene.

"It’s not against trans people or, God forbid, not against the gay community in any way, shape or form," she clarified.

Yet according to Rome Police, the swatting incidents have been motivated as a vendetta that could do with her political stance.

"I've been calling it political terrorism. They are trying to scare me into stopping (me) doing my job," said Representative Greene. “I am not intimidated. I am not going to back down."

She said she will continue to legislate and represent people in her district regardless of the "swatting" incidents.

"If you don't like somebody vote them out, just vote them out," she said, "but you can't kill them."

Assistant Chief Burnett said they are still investigating and are working with local law enforcement, capitol police, and are in communication with the FBI.

She said they have the intention of federally charging the callers once they are identified.