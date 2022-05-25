In a landslide victory with around 70 percent of the votes, incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene won Georgia's 14th congressional district Republican primary.
During her acceptance speech she said she plans to fire Dr. Fauci and impeach President Biden.
READ MORE | Decision 2022 Election results
"This is a referendum on the Washington establishment and the media who has attacked me and mischaracterized me and lied about me over and over. This just shows that people aren't buying it anymore," she said to Local 3 News during her watch party in Rome, Georgia.
She faced five other republican opponents including Jennifer Strahan whom VIEWPAC endorsed.
Representative Greene has had a tumultuous tenure in Congress with a questionable record such as previously having QAnon conspiracy theories, and being challenged on her bid for re-election for allegedly being an insurrectionist.
However, she said the victory proves she is a voice for her district and will represent them in Congress. "It feels really good. I am very excited. Most of all I am humble, and I am grateful, and thankful to everyone here tonight and my team that has worked so hard and of course the people that have voted for me and believed in me and I will go fight for their values," the Congresswoman said.
She was stripped of committee assignments last year, leaving some voters to wonder how much pull she will have in Congress.
"It's sad attack, it's an attack that just doesn't work. You see in a democrat controlled congress where Nancy Pelosi controls all the committees and controls every bill that is brought to the floor. It is kind of like thinking people are stupid to believe committees make a difference right now for Republicans," she said.
With a democratic controlled congress, some believe it might be difficult for her to get things passed. Representative Greene made a counterpoint.
"What has made the biggest difference is asking for recorded votes. And that is not just for Republican voters, that is for Democrat voters. We have over 530 bills on record where every member of Congress has voted," she said.
Now that she has won the Republican primary election, she will go toe to toe in November against Marcus Flowers, the nominee for the democratic primary.
Flowers said he was running primarily to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"When Marjorie Taylor Greene came onto our radar, I knew some of the things she was saying weren't representative of the people here in Northwest Georgia and some of the conspiracy theories she was espousing were dangerous," he said. "Trying to stop people who voted for Joe Biden in a free and fair election. And everything that Marjorie Taylor Greene has done leading up to that point-she was really a dangerous person."
"That is what he has to say to raise money from Democrat donors who don't know any better and I think it is a shame," responded Representative Greene
Flowers won with over 70 percent of the votes against his two other contenders.
"We literally knocked on over 40,000 dollars here in the district, getting out talking to everyday Georgians about kitchen table issues. People want to see certain leadership," he said.
"Even the democrats in Washington know he can't win. Most people that know anything about our district and this area know he cannot win, so this just going to be the same sad story in his fundraising emails," said Representative Greene in regards to Flowers.
Marjorie ended the night taking pictures with supporters and responding to questions from the media. She said her victory sends a strong message,
"Picking and choosing who the people vote and send to Washington-that doesn't work anymore. I think my district has really proven that and I am proud of them, and I think it's a message, and I think they will be hearing that long and clear," she said.
The general election is on November 8th.