Marion County SWAT team arrests man with felony warrant on Saturday

A man wanted for felony warrants in Marion County is in custody following a SWAT standoff earlier today.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett says the arrest took place Saturday after deputies responded to a call regarding a minor verbal disturbance just before 3:30 p.m.
The first deputy to arrive on scene advised that the man had barricaded himself in the residence.
We are told that 40-year-old Jerry Lee Griffith has felony warrants in Marion County and did not want to be arrested.
Upon arrival of additional deputies, Griffith advised he would attempt to shoot any law enforcement he saw on his property.
Marion County SWAT team was called immediately to respond and with arial surveillance, the SWAT team was able to take Jerry Lee Griffith into custody without incident.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department reports that Griffith will be serving out his time in the Marion County Jail for his warrants.
