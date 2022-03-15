The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed-robbery at a local Dollar General Store on Tuesday evening.
It happened at the Jasper location on Highway 41 around 6:15pm.
Officials say three Black males entered the store, robbed it at gunpoint and then ran from the scene.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Marion County Sheriff's Department at 423-942-2525.
All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach them and call 911.
