The Marion County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone who may have innocently purchased a firearm within the last few days from individuals involved in a recent burglary at Mountain Mart.
Marion County authorities say the joint investigation into the burglary and theft of firearms from the Mountain Mart continues with a third arrest and the recovery of more firearms.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Drug Task Force Agents and Marion County Deputies arrested Douglas Cole Brandon and executed a narcotics related search warrant at his residence on South Pittsburg Mountain Road.
Arrest warrants for Brandon had been issued after two revolvers and the semi-auto pistol were recovered at multiple locations in Marion and Grundy Counties. Deputies then determined that Brandon had sold them within days of them being stolen from the Mountain Mart.
Marion County deputies say a AR Rifle and AR Shogun were also part of the firearms that were stolen from the Mountain Mart.
The AR style firearms were recovered at a separate location in Monteagle.
There are still many firearms that have not been recovered and the investigation is still ongoing.
Sheriff Bo Burnett would like to encourage anyone who may have innocently purchased a firearm from Rick Adam Dickinson, Dustin Stephens, or Douglas Brandon Cole to come forward and have the firearm checked by Law Enforcement to see if it is stolen.