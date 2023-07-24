Student Enrollment in Marion County is up, and the school superintendent, Mark Griffith, says the district needs more teachers in the classroom.
The superintendent asked the board to approve additional job openings, which the Board of Education approved.
The district will post job openings they hope to fill before the school year starts.
Those with a bachelor's degree or higher awaiting certification can apply.
"We're willing to give everyone a shot there as long as they're vetted through the right process and pass background checks," said Mark Griffith, Marion County Superintendent. "Currently, we don't know how many new students are enrolling, but right now, we are almost outside of 4-thousand students, which we haven't been there in a while."
He says the pandemic in previous years has lowered student enrollment, but more parents are opting for in-person classes.
"They are actually sending kids back to the schools. We're getting folks that are moving into Marion County to be a part of the school system, and we're very excited about that," he said.
The Marion County Board of Education has approved job openings at South Pittsburg, Monteagle, and Jasper Elementary School.
Griffith says the district needs to fill eight teacher positions between kindergarten and 8th grade.
Out of the three high schools in the county, one specialized position is open for a music teacher.
Griffith says those with a bachelor's degree or higher can fill positions while attending an accredited university to obtain certification.
"Basically, that is a job-embedded program that the state approved, and the state works with the university to get someone with already a four-year degree into the teaching profession," he said.
He says this option will be available only to those who meet all requirements.
"Some of the best teachers that I've met in the 16 years that I've hired ... have come from the workforce and have gone straight into the teaching profession and have been successful. And others have come out of the program and haven't been that successful," Griffith said. "We're willing to give them a look no matter what background they've been."
Click the link to learn how to apply, there you can contact the Human Resources Department.