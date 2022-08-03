Marion County schools are getting upgrades to their doors.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith says the doors will be getting new padlocks because the schools needed new doors and added safety precautions.
"The board is obligated millions of dollars through our money to do these upgrades and we are going to continue that progress."
Griffith asks everyone to be patient as construction is ongoing at many of the schools in the district.
FIND OUT MORE | Other changes to Marion County schools this upcoming school year