In Marion County, police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Pittsburg business.
Robert Bateh was taken custody and is being charged with criminal homicide.
Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett confirmed that Bateh is suspected of shooting and killing Kevin Hudson following a disagreement between the two at Dragon Canoe Coffee Traders.
Sheriff Burnett said that Bateh and Hudson are co-owners of the coffee shop.
South Pittsburgh Police Department and TBI also apart of the investigation.