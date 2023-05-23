Recent general patrolling lead the arrest of five, seizure of two cars, methamphetamine and over $25,000 in cash.
Marion county deputies were recently patrolling Ladds Switch in the Guild community when they came across an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the roadway.
There were some suspicious items that had the K-9 unit utilize K9, Gwen to search the vehicle at which time Gwen alerted on monies that had methamphetamine residue on them.
During the search of this vehicle there were items that shown this vehicle to belong to Laura Gann at the house it was parked in front of.
With the finding in the car deputies noticed members of the drug task force and requested their assistance. The drug task force agents obtained a search warrant for the residence of Laura Gann.
The search warrant lead to the arrest of the following subjects and the seizure of the above listed items:
- Laura Jo Gann - Possession of Methamphetamine
- Barry Lynn Cluck - Possession of Methamphetamine
- Lesia Elizabeth Guinn - Possession of Methamphetamine
- Ernest Tariq Dayquan Campbell - Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Japerri Lynnique-Chavez Evans - Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine