A July inspection report on the conditions at the Marion County Jail by the Tennessee Corrections Institute shows the facility failed to meet minimum standards in 10 specific areas primarily pertaining to inmates, and rated as deficient.
The letter was sent to Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett July 18, 2023.
The areas noted as deficient were:
- Square footage is out of compliance for female inmates due to overcrowding.
- Toilet and sink fixed ratios are out of compliance for female inmates due to overcrowding.
- Shower ratios are out of compliance for female inmates due to overcrowding.
- Maintenance Requests does not meet standard.
- Facility Disciplinary Board does not meet standard.
- HVAC System needs to be addressed to ensure efficient operation. Pods A and E have black growth near shower/toilet area. Area behind washers need cleaning. A Pod Conduit Box Cover in need of repair. Doors J14,J17, 140X show open when secure. Camera 6 not showing on call up screen. Door J06X metal grate guard at top of stairs missing. Junction boxes in need of repair near doors 4x, 5x, 3y.
- Kitchen hood fire suppression is out of compliance.
- Annual meeting with healthcare authority is out of compliance.
- 14 Day HealthAssessments are out of compliance.
- Medication Receipt System does not meet standards.
A re-inspection was to be scheduled in September.