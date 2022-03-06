Marion County elected officials, community members, and loved ones gathered Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the life of Dwight Franklin Minter. He was serving as the Marion County Clerk for the last 20 years.
Friends of Dwight Minter said he'll be missed and simply, he can't be replaced.
"Everybody knows Dwight Minter," Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said.
Minter, or Gov, passed away on Wednesday.
"It's going to be a great loss to Marion County, he was known as the Gov, when everybody needed anything done in Marion County they went to Dwight," Sheriff Burnett said.
For the last two decades, Minter served as the Marion County Clerk. The clerk's office issues license plates, business licenses, and marriage licenses.
"He's probably married more people in Marion County than anybody," Sheriff Burnett said.
The position has been in the Minter family for the better part of 90 years. His great grandfather was clerk, then his father, and then his mother.
"He'd do anything he could to help you. He believed in service to the people," Sheriff Burnett said.
Before being elected as the Marion County Court Clerk, he was in the service. He retired after 35 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He also worked for Combustion Engineering Metals Company of Chattanooga for 35 years.
"He lived life to the fullest and he was always a joy to be around," Marion County Mayor David Jackson said.
Mayor Jackson said Minter was the patriarch of politics in Marion County and a mentor to so many elected officials.
"He taught us how we need to run our campaigns, how to be a county official and how to talk with people and work with people," Mayor Jackson said.
Minter was an avid sports fan of the Vols. Mayor Jackson recalls fond memories watching football with him.
"He was sitting on the edge of the chair and Tennessee fumbled the ball and he tried to recover it, he came out of the chair to the floor, he was trying to recover the ball I guess," Mayor Jackson said.
Minter was 77 years old
In September, Joanie Spangler will take over the position.