The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new details regarding a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two law enforcement officers.

Officials with the TBI say the two men were looking for marijuana but shifted to help with the search for a missing person.

According to the TBI, the assignment was the normal operation of the Governor's Task Force on Marijuana Eradication, but then two officers then changed routes to pursue a lead on the Marion County missing person.

What began as an aerial mission looking for marijuana with THP trooper Lee Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett ended in a deadly crash- the two men lost their lives on the job.

"That morning was to do the marijuana extraction, but Matt was asked by another detective to divert off and check the Whiteside of the area to look for this missing person," said Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett.

The TBI said they were searching for a missing person at the time the helicopter crashed.

"The lead detective spoke with Detective Blansett and asked (them) to fly over the Whiteside area just to see if they could spot anything," said Sheriff Burnett.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Local 3 News the Bell 206 helicopter hit a power line on I-24 and crashed in a wooded area of Aetna Mountain near the Whiteside community at around 3 pm.

"We keep thinking for the best but just like I said it just didn't turn out that way," said Sheriff Burnett.

As for the missing person?

"He has been located," said Sheriff Burnett.

Visitation for Detective Matt Blansett will be Saturday from 3-5 pm at South Pittsburg High School.

Following that there will be a celebration of life service at the High School gym at 5 pm.

His family asks instead of flowers to consider donating to the Marion County Sheriff's Department Christmas for Kids Fund.

The funeral for Sergeant Lee Russell is tomorrow in McKenzie, Tennessee.