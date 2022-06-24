An inmate who escaped custody earlier this month has been added to the TBI's Most Wanted List.
Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says 48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne escaped from Moccasin Bend on Saturday after being transferred there for threatening to hurt himself.
We have these additional photos of Payne to share. pic.twitter.com/axHqXs9zcy— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 25, 2022
Marion County deputies arrested Payne on June 5, following his escape from Alabama.
Payne may still be in the Chattanooga area.
A reward of up to $2500 is being offered for information leading to Payne's arrest.
If you see him or have any information about this case, please call Chief Detective Gene Hargis at 423-942-2525 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
