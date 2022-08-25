The community is grieving after two Tennessee law enforcement officers were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday and they are expressing their condolences.

Sergeant Lee Russell of west Tennessee died alongside Marion County detective Matt Blansett.

Blansett was a pillar in the community and loved by many. Wednesday, his procession that escorted Blansett started in Nashville and passed through his hometown in South Pittsburg as hundreds lined up the streets to pay their respects with several first responder cars leading the way.

Marion County Deputy Payne Mosley is still processing the loss of his life long-friend Matt Blansett. He has known him since he was 8 years old and worked with him.

"I've known his whole family. It's been pretty tough," he said in sorrow.

Marion County Sheriff "Bo" Burnett said he has known Blansett for 20 years and worked with him closely.

"We are all heartbroken here. I am sure everyone in Marion county is…just a great loss," he said in tears.

"(Blansett) He started off as a dispatch, worked his way up to patrol, then detective," he said.

The loss of the detective was a devastating blow to everyone around him that knew him. Blansett is survived by his wife and two young boys. According to his friends, he was an avid duck hunter, started the K-9 program, was a fan of the South Pittsburg football team and was passionate about his job.

"He just amazed me with the things he could do. When he set his mind to something as far as working for the Sheriff's Department," said Sheriff Burnett.

Sergeant Lee Russell worked for the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP Colonel Matt Perry released a statement that said, "Our hearts are filled with sadness. As we navigate these difficult times, we ask that you please pray for their families, friends and the men and women of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff's Department. These men are heroes, and we will never forget them."

Officials said the two victims were on the job when the helicopter hit a power line and crashed into the wooded area of Aetna Mountain in Marion County.

"For a couple hours we kept thinking for the best, maybe, we just always think for the best but it just didn't turn out that way," said Sheriff Burnett.

He said he last spoke to Blansett on Monday and misses him greatly.

"We are never promised tomorrow. I guess we take it lightly until something like this happens," he said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

In the meantime, Blansett has been brought home to Rogers Funeral home in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. We are working to find out the details on when that may be.