The River 104.9 has launched a new online newspaper at SValleyNow.com to offer readers in Sequatchie, Bledsoe, and North Jackson County (AL) areas of Sequatchie Valley local news in free digital print online and on social media.
Formerly known as Sequatchie Valley Now, SValley began as an online extension of the area's radio stations and expanded to news coverage both on social channels and their website in recent weeks.
In addition to the no-cost news source, both radio stations (WEPG & WSDQ), both radio stations will be adding daily newscasts.