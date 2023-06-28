Authorities with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that two escaped inmates previously believed to be on the run have been taken back into custody.
Joshua Harris, 40, and Ronnie Sharp, 48, had escaped from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and were believed to have been traveling in a white 4-door Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck with a black bed.
After several days of searching, Harris was taken into custody in Henry County, and Sharp was located and taken into custody in Obion County. The truck was also found in Kentucky.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office previously issued a warning that both Harris and Sharp should be considered armed and dangerous and reward was being offered of up to $2,500 for information leading to their arrests.