Marion Co. mourning the loss of Deputy Shannon “Shane” Lang

Marion County is mourning the loss of Sheriff Deputy Shannon "Shane" Lang, after he passed away suddenly, following a medical emergency while on shift early Sunday morning.
He is being remembered as a dedicated public servant, and a beloved colleague to many in the area, having worked with several local law enforcement and rescue agencies, including Marion County, Sequatchie County, and Monteagle.
Sheriff Deputy Lang began his career in law enforcement in 2014, and is being remember as displaying a strong commitment to duty and capacity for warmth and kindness with everyone he encountered, immediately in his career.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department is asking to remember Deputy Lang's family, including his wife Angela, his son Shane, and our local law enforcement community, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Several local law enforcement and rescue agencies in the area are remembering Deputy Lang on social media.