A Marion County Sheriff's Department K-9 is being credited with alerting his handlers Friday on a rental vehicle.
The investigation, by Marion County deputies and Drug Task Force Agents, led teams to a home on Ladds Switch Road in Guild,TN.
During the investigation, K-9 Gwyn alerted to narcotics on what was described as a "large amount of cash" discovered in a rental vehicle.
The vehicle was abandoned and partially blocking a county road.
DTF Agents obtained a search warrant for Laura Gann's home, where the vehicle was parked.
Five people were arrested as a result of the investigation.
Seized in the arrest was over $25,000 in cash,
methamphetamine, and two vehicles.
Those arrested were:
- Laura Jo Gann - Possession of Methamphetamine for Re-Sale
- Barry Lynn Cluck - Possession of Methamphetamine for Re-Sale
- Lesia Elizabeth Guinn - Possession of Methamphetamine for Re-Sale
- Ernest Tarig Dayquan Campbell - Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Japerri Lynnique-Chavez Evans - Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine