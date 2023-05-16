Marion County Sheriff's Department K-9 Gwyn

Marion County Sheriff's Department K-9 Gwyn and the more than $25,000 seized.

 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force photo

A Marion County Sheriff's Department K-9 is being credited with alerting his handlers Friday on a rental vehicle.

The investigation, by Marion County deputies and Drug Task Force Agents, led teams to a home on Ladds Switch Road in Guild,TN.

During the investigation, K-9 Gwyn alerted to narcotics on what was described as a "large amount of cash" discovered in a rental vehicle.

The vehicle was abandoned and partially blocking a county road.

DTF Agents obtained a search warrant for Laura Gann's home, where the vehicle was parked.

Five people were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Seized in the arrest was over $25,000 in cash,

methamphetamine, and two vehicles.

Those arrested were:

  • Laura Jo Gann - Possession of Methamphetamine for Re-Sale
  • Barry Lynn Cluck - Possession of Methamphetamine for Re-Sale
  • Lesia Elizabeth Guinn - Possession of Methamphetamine for Re-Sale
  • Ernest Tarig Dayquan Campbell - Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Japerri Lynnique-Chavez Evans - Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine