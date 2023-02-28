Pet owners and lovers in East Tennessee will have the chance to celebrate at the 16th annual Mardi Growl this Saturday, March 4. The Pet Parade & Festival, held in Downtown Knoxville, is free to attend and will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. Those wishing to walk in the parade must register by Tuesday, Feb. 28 at midnight, or on the day of at Willow Avenue for $20 per pet.
Five contests will be held in the parade, including Volunteer Spirit, Celebrity Look-alike, Leader of the Pack, Two of a Kind and Life of the Paw-ty. Prizes will be given for Best in Show, Overall Top Scoring pet, and other various awards.
More than 50 vendors will be present, selling pet products and providing information about their organizations. The Spay Shuttle also will be onsite, offering rabies vaccinations and microchipping for dogs and cats for $10.
For more information or to register, visit their website at: https://www.mardigrowl.org/register/