The UTC Marching Band will be headed across the pond for a special celebration next year.
On Wednesday, the Marching Mocs received their invitation to the London New Year's Day Parade.
The instrumental musicians will join more than 8,000 other performers on the streets of London to ring in the new year.
"They're extremely excited. This is a once in a lifetime trip for them" Randall Coleman, UTC's director of bands said. "It's just a tremendous honor, but they're also very excited to experience a new country and new culture and to celebrate new years in London."
The parade will be televised on PBS on January 1, 2024.
Congratulations to the band members!