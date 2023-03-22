marching mocs (do not change caption)

Representatives from the London Parade office and the city of London talk Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the Hayes Concert Hall while presenting the Marching Mocs with their official invitation to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade. Left to Right: Senior Patron Duncan Sandys, former Lord Mayor of the City of Westminster, Kenyon Wilson. Interim Music Department Head, Jerold Hale, Provost, Pamela Riggs Gelasco, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences, band members Justin Haynes, Matthew Warren and Dylan Campbell, Randall Coleman, Director of Bands, Robert Truan, Assistant Director of Bands, Ethan McDaniel, adjunct instructor and director of the Percussion Ensemble and Bob Bone, parade founder and chair

 Angela Foster

The UTC Marching Band will be headed across the pond for a special celebration next year.

On Wednesday, the Marching Mocs received their invitation to the London New Year's Day Parade.

The instrumental musicians will join more than 8,000 other performers on the streets of London to ring in the new year.

"They're extremely excited. This is a once in a lifetime trip for them" Randall Coleman, UTC's director of bands said. "It's just a tremendous honor, but they're also very excited to experience a new country and new culture and to celebrate new years in London."

The parade will be televised on PBS on January 1, 2024.

Congratulations to the band members!

