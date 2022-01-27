A man who had been on the run for authorities since December 20, 2021 was arrested Wednesday.
Dustin Stephens had escaped from Monteagle Police during a traffic stop when they determined that he had a firearm that was stolen during the burglary of the Mountain Mart.
The joint operation was handled by a team consisting of the Marion County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, Detective Division, Patrol Division, the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals.
Marion County Sheriff's Department said in the Facebook post that made Stephens the main suspect in that burglary.
The investigation into the Mountain Mart burglary is still underway as police attempt to recover all of the stolen firearms.
Anyone with information is still asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 423-942-2525.