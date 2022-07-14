A manhunt from Knoxville to Ooltewah ended near mile marker 11 on I-75 Thursday afternoon.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Garrett confirmed that his team assisted in the ground search and spent three hours looking for the suspect.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.
Local 3 News confirmed Camp Big Fish in Ooltewah was on lockdown while the search was underway, but everyone is safe.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.