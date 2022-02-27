The deadline to complete the mandatory TN Promise webinar in order for student to maintain scholarship eligibility in the upcoming school year is this Tuesday.
Students must view the webinar via tnAchieves CONNECT by March 1, 2022 to maintain TN Promise eligibility!
Officials say students that do not view the webinar by March 1st will become ineligible for the scholarship.
The 40-minute mandatory webinar discusses important TN Promise scholarship information, requirements and upcoming deadlines, as well as the importance of working with your tnAchieves mentor and utilizing tnAchieves CONNECT.
To complete the webinar, click here: https://tnachieves.org/high-school.../mandatory-webinar/