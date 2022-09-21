The height of the Fall allergy season typically occurs in mid-September and runs until this first frost of the season. Allergens such as ragweed are abundant his time of the year, leading to a high pollen count. Doctor Marc Cromie, President of the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, believes that the fall time allergy season closely rivals the spring season.
"This time of year pollen is more microscopic. It's in the air, and you don't see it as much, and it's not as high as the spring, but the fall allergy season is our second biggest allergy season of the year," said Cromie.
As fall progresses, viruses such as the flu become more widespread. These viruses can have similar symptoms to extreme allergies but can be distinguished according to Dr. Cromie.
"Typically allergies are going to cause itchy, sneezy, and it's going to be clear drainage. It's not going to be pure or yellow or green. It's not going to cause a lot of pain, and it's not going to cause any significant fever," said Cromie.
If you are struggling with seasonal allergies, there are precautions that you can take. A simple solution is to limit time outdoors. Over-the-counter medications and nasal sprays can also help reduce allergy symptoms. If allergy symptoms continue after these precautions, it may be time to consider a round of allergy shots.
"That's when you need allergy shots or immunotherapy. Patients that do immunotherapy are doing an all-natural close to a cure. They are changing their immune system and keeping it from overreacting to everything. These are the patients that are not suffering this fall."