A Texas man and his wife have been charged with with assault after an incident at a Chattanooga nightclub Sunday.
Chattanooga police responded to a report of an assault early Sunday morning at the Westbound Honky Tonk on Station Street.
There, police found Samuel Paul Lyles lying in a pool of "his own blood," according to the affidavit.
A woman, who told police that she was Lyles' wife was seen on top of Lyles and scratched another officer's face and arm when they tried to remove her.
As Chattanooga police called EMS and began assessing Lyle's injuries, he reportedly grabbed a CPD officer by the groin and twisted, and used his other hand to grab the officer's vest.
Lyles refused to let go, Chattanooga police say, and staff from the Westbound began to interfere with the officers, the affidavit said.
Lyles was taken into custody by other officers once he released his grip on the first officer's private parts.
The officer, and Lyles, both wen to a local hospital for examination.
Lyles has been charged with assault on a first responder. Shanna Marie Lyles faces an assault charge in the incident.