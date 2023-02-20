On February 14th, Bradley County resident, Justin Mitchell received an unforgettable birthday surprise.
Despite being diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, Justin has never given up his dream of becoming a fireman. Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Sylar, touched by Justin's story, decided to make his 32nd birthday extra special.
He reached out to Captain Jason Parks with the Cleveland Fire Department and Commander Brett Dunn with the Bradley County Fire and Rescue for help in putting together a drive-by birthday celebration.
The surprise was a success, with Justin's face lighting up as his firefighter friends drove by with their lights, sirens, and horns, wishing him a Happy Birthday. Each of the firefighters also thoughtfully gifted Justin t-shirts, hats, stickers, and a tag as a token of family and friendship from each department.
Justin's mother expressed her gratitude in a message that read, “Thank you for everything you did for Justin. Brent has given him a little piece of the “fire dept” world that he wants to be a part of so badly. The smile on Justin’s face is a memory that will last a lifetime.”
Fire Chief Sylar was happy to make an impact on Justin's life and to see him smile. Justin is now “on call” and delighted to be a part of the firefighter family.