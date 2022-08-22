A warrant for an arrest in relation to a Silverdale Detention Center inmate who escaped back in July has been carried out following a chase in Walker County that ended with a crash over the weekend.
According to the arrest warrant, Sean Henegar is facing charges of permitting or facilitating escape.
The arrest warrant says police were told of Henegar's involvement by another person of interest.
The arrest warrant says officers were told that Henegar provided one of the escaped inmates with food, clothes, and a ride to Soddy Daisy.
Henegar was finally taken into custody following a chase in Walker County that ended with a crash on Rossville Boulevard on Sunday.
