The Chattanooga Fire Department is asking for your help finding 31-year-old Jimmy Lebron Hill Jr., who is wanted in connection to a fire at a local apartment complex on Wednesday.
Hill is wanted for aggravated arson because fire officials say he intentionally started a fire at Golden Gateway Apartments on Grove Street around 10:45 a.m.
When crews arrived at the apartment complex, they found smoke and fire coming out of the second floor window.
The entire building was evacuated and the fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
If you know where Hill is, please call 911.
