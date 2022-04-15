A Cleveland, Ohio man has a goal of visiting all 13 cities with the name Cleveland in 10 days, and now he's made his way to Cleveland, Tennessee.
The idea came about five days ago while Joey Kinsley was figuring out a way to make better YouTube content.
Kinsley remembered learning that there were 13 cities named Cleveland, so he thought traveling to each one would be a good idea.
He then put out a tweet with his idea and said if he gets 10-thousand likes, he would start his journey.
Kinsley’s heavy twitter following helped get those likes in 90 minutes.
28-year old Joey Kinsley started his 10-day journey to thirteen cities named Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
“I have three objectives in each town. I have to take a video or picture outside the town sign. I have to buy something from somebody in town for the YouTube video, and then I have to ask some to say go browns because there is a Cleveland Browns fan in every Cleveland,” Kinsley said.
He posts a selfie of himself in front of each town sign on his 'Sir Yacht' twitter page to keep his followers updated on his progress.
So far - Kinsley has made his way through Cleveland, New York, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.
Kinsley said Cleveland, Tennessee tops his list right now.
“It was awesome, it was cool. Right out of the gate I met with Mayor Brooks and he gave me a key to the city, which was wild. It's not one of those home depot keys, it is a nice key,” Kinsley said.
“Then I went to Walker Valley High School, and I caught a pass from the football coach, Coach Akins; absolutely smoked a kid on my route,” Kinsley said.
“It was just beautiful with the Cherokee National Forest around it. There is something about the mountains and all the water, just breathe taking,” Kinsley added.
He also stopped to grab a bite to eat at Tres Hermanos with a few guys in the area during his three hour stay.
Kinsley is headed to Cleveland, Mississippi.
After that, he will have six more Cleveland's to travel to in four days.
“I am exhausted because it is a lot of driving. It is like 11 or 12 hours a day, but it is cool because I have got to see a lot of the country so far, I am half way through. I am going to see a lot more of the country,” Kinsley said.
Kinsley has a few words for people who may be inspired to do what he is currently doing.
“It's a simple as saying go pursue it whatever it is, but I know that could be really hard. So, takes some steps to go do it, life is really short,” Kinsley said.