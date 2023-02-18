Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on the 500 block of Fisher Avenue Friday afternoon.
Police say the call came in just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say they were advised that the victim had an altercation with his ex-girlfriend which resulted in him being shot.
The 30-year-old female was taken into custody on-scene. Police are working to gather additional details in the incident.
Charges are pending further investigation.