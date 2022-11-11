A man was taken to the hospital after he was robbed at gunpoint late Friday evening.
Chattanooga Police said the victim had been assaulted and robbed in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road just after 7 P.M. Friday.
According to authorities, multiple suspects were reported to have fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital and police continue to investigate.
The Chattanooga Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous.