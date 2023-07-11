A Dalton man suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian with U-Haul truck and fleeing the scene Sunday has been arrested, and is being held without bond.
According preliminary information from Georgia State Patrol, 35-year-old Eric Coffey was walking on the shoulder of GA 286 in Whitfield County Sunday afternoon when he was hit by the truck, which was traveling south. Coffey was taken to Hamilton Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the U-Haul truck, eventually identified as 22-year-old Kojack Conner, fled the scene and was taken into custody the following morning.
He is being held without bond in the Whitfield County Jail.
Conner has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report accident with serious injury or death, GSP said.
