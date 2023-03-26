The Dalton Police Department is investigating a Friday night crashed that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
The driver in the crash stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
The crash happened at approximately 10:15 pm on East Walnut Avenue near the intersection of West Walnut and Riverbend Road.
Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that the pedestrian, Casto Salzar-Ramos of Dalton was apparently walking north across the road and was struck by a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by James Thomas of Murray County.
The crash happened approximately 50 feet from a crosswalk.
Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that Salazar-Ramos was walking back to his home on 5th Avenue and was carrying a 12 pack of beer.
The investigation of this crash is continuing. At this time, no charges have been filed.