Chattanooga police say that a 34-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning.
The man was apparently shot in the leg at about 8:05am in the 500 Block of East 11th Street.
Police describe the wound as non-life-threatening.
The shooting is being investigated by police.
Chattanooga Police ask that anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.